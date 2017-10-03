'Blade Runner 2049' red carpet canceled after Las Vegas shooting

Director of the movie Denis Villeneuve (2ndL) and cast members Ryan Gosling (L), Ana de Armas (2ndR) and Harrison Ford (R) attend a photocall for the film "Blade Runner 2049" in Paris, France, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Warner Bros. on Monday scaled back the world premiere for its sci-fi film “Blade Runner 2049” following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in which a gunman killed at least 59 people in Las Vegas.

The premiere for the film, which stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, was scheduled for Tuesday night in Hollywood. The screening will go ahead but without a red carpet where stars chat to reporters and pose for photos.

“In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of ‘Blade Runner 2049,'” Time Warner Inc-owned Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Monday’s red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles for the movie “Marshall” was also canceled, and ABC television said “Dancing With the Stars” would begin with a moment of silence on Monday.

Variety also reported that Las Vegas shows Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group canceled Monday night performances.

Sunday’s shooting turned a three-day open-air country music festival into a scene of carnage. More than 500 people were injured after a 64-year-old gunman released a hailstorm of bullets into the site of the Route91 Harvest festival.

Police said the motives of the gunman, who killed himself, were unknown.