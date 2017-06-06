FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Mexico reach sugar pact but U.S. producers not on board
June 6, 2017 / 7:01 PM / 2 months ago

U.S., Mexico reach sugar pact but U.S. producers not on board

1 Min Read

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sits for an interview in his office in Washington, U.S. May 9, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and Mexican governments reached a new agreement in principle on trade in sugar, but U.S. producers have failed to endorse the deal, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.

The agreement, which calls for Mexico to shift its export a smaller proportion of refined sugar and a larger proportion of raw sugar to the United States, would go through a final drafting stage, during which he said the two sides would try to make it easier for U.S. sugar producers to "come on board" with the deal, Ross said.

Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse

