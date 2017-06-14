FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico says NAFTA agriculture ministers to meet next week
June 14, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico says NAFTA agriculture ministers to meet next week

1 Min Read

Mexico's Agriculture Secretary Jose Calzada looks on during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico February 16, 2017.Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's agriculture minister will visit the United States next week to meet with his U.S. and Canadian counterparts to begin talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Mexican government said on Wednesday.

Mexico's Jose Calzada will meet U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay during a visit from June 19 to 22 to Perdue's home state of Georgia, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez

