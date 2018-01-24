FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Business News
January 24, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. mortgage activity hits four-month high despite rising rates: MBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage application activity climbed to their loftiest level in over four months despite 30-year home borrowing costs rising to their highest levels since March, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based group said its index on mortgage requests rose for a third straight week. It was up 4.5 percent from the prior week to 424.4 in the week ended Jan. 19, which was the highest since 462.1 in the Sept. 8 week.

Average interest rates on 30-year conforming mortgages, or loans whose balances are $453,100 or less, rose to 4.36 percent, up 3 basis points from the prior week. This was highest since 4.46 percent in week of March 17.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.