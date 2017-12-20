FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Breakingviews - Exchange podcast: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka
December 20, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 5 days ago

Breakingviews - Exchange podcast: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Will Amazon choose New Jersey’s largest city as the location for its second headquarters? That’s what hometown native Baraka is hoping - and he’s lobbying hard to make it happen, even trying to cajole neighboring New York City to play a role in swaying the e-commerce juggernaut’s decision. 

Mayor of Newark New Jersey Ras Baraka speaks at the opening of the 2015 National Action Network Convention in New York City April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2BaNNA5

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

