NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. weekly gasoline demand dropped 859,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 8.8 million bpd last week, the biggest decline since September 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Overall, U.S. weekly fuel demand dropped by 2.1 million bpd last week to 19.4 million bpd, the biggest decline since December 2019.