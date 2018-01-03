FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forty-nine states, District of Columbia sue PHH for "alleged misconduct" over single-family mortgages
Sections
Featured
Muslims fret amid drive against illegal immigrants in Assam
TOP NEWS
Muslims fret amid drive against illegal immigrants in Assam
US military warns against raising hopes over N.Korean overture
North Korea
US military warns against raising hopes over N.Korean overture
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 4:33 PM / a day ago

Forty-nine states, District of Columbia sue PHH for "alleged misconduct" over single-family mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Forty-nine states and the District of Columbia have reached a $45 million settlement with mortgage lender PHH Mortgage Corporation (PHH.N) over “alleged misconduct” tied to its servicing single-family mortgages.

    The settlement resolves allegations that the lender mistreated borrowers from 2009 to 2012, including failing to apply payments promptly, charging unauthorized fees, and threatening foreclosure to borrowers engaged in loss mitigation.

    The company did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

    Reporting by Pete SchroederEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.