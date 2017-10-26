FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 4:18 PM / a day ago

Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Mark Meadows

Gina Chon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The congressman and chair of the Freedom Caucus thinks neither Republicans nor Democrats have had success in being the governing party. The Exchange went to his office to discuss what that means for tax reform and other issues, and why members of Congress could lose their jobs.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), House Freedom Caucus Chairman, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2z91dPz

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

