U.S. senator urges government to name single authority to coordinate Puerto Rico relief
September 28, 2017 / 4:42 PM / in 19 days

U.S. senator urges government to name single authority to coordinate Puerto Rico relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday called on the U.S. government to name a single authority to oversee relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and said the U.S. Defense Department should be mostly in charge.

“I‘m arguing that at least when it comes to logistics the federal government is going to have to lead and they’re going to have to put someone there with the authority to make these decisions and execute on them fairly quickly,” Rubio told CNN in an interview.

“When it comes to restoring logistics and the distribution of aid, the federal government is going to have to be in charge of that, primarily through the Department of Defense,” he told the network.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander

