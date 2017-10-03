FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Ryan expects more emergency relief for hurricanes: Fox
October 3, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 14 days ago

House Speaker Ryan expects more emergency relief for hurricanes: Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) attends a news conference with House Republican leaders after a closed conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representative Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday that he expects to hear from the Trump administration about getting more relief to help Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida recover from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We’re expecting to hear from the administration as early as tomorrow perhaps, maybe Thursday, for more relief for hurricanes for Puerto Rico, for Florida, for Texas,” Ryan said. “These hurricanes were exceptional and that means we’re going to have to have more response to fill the FEMA accounts and some other accounts.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

