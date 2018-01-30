Factbox: Russian individuals named on U.S. 'oligarch list'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Following is the list of heads of the Russian state-owned companies and so-called “oligarchs”, identified by the U.S. Treasury Department as close to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The list was drawn up as a part of the sanctions package signed into law in August last year. The factbox does not include Russian state officials also put on the list with total 210 names.

Heads of state-run companies

List of “oligarchs”