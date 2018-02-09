Nothing good about U.S. list of Russian oligarchs: Lukoil CEO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A list of Russian oligarchs identified by the U.S. Treasury Department does not mean anything good, Vagit Alekperov, president of oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM), said on Friday.

“Lukoil works in the global market, of course, our partners will be more careful in their dealings,” said Alekperov, who is named on the list.

Those included on the list could potentially face delays in external financing, he said.