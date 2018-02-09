FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Business News
February 9, 2018 / 9:03 AM / a day ago

Nothing good about U.S. list of Russian oligarchs: Lukoil CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A list of Russian oligarchs identified by the U.S. Treasury Department does not mean anything good, Vagit Alekperov, president of oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM), said on Friday.

    “Lukoil works in the global market, of course, our partners will be more careful in their dealings,” said Alekperov, who is named on the list.

    Those included on the list could potentially face delays in external financing, he said.

    Related Coverage

    Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.