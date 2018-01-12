FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC swears in Peirce and Jackson
January 12, 2018 / 1:06 AM / a day ago

SEC swears in Peirce and Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday that Robert Jackson and Hester Peirce had been sworn in as SEC commissioners.

Hester Peirce testifies to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on his nomination to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The addition of Peirce, a Republican, and Jackson, a Democrat, gives the SEC a full complement of commissioners, clearing the way for the body to recommence rulemaking.

SEC quorum rules stipulate that the SEC cannot consider any rulemaking unless at least three commissioners are present.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sandra Maler

