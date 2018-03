WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday passage of a Senate bill to ease rules on banks would be “a big step in the right direction.”

FILE PHOTO - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies to the House Financial Services Committee on "The Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’re looking forward to hopefully the new Dodd-Frank bill passing on a bipartisan basis. I think that’s a big step in the right direction for community banks, regional banks being able to grow,” Mnuchin said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.