#Breakingviews
October 12, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 5 days ago

Viewsroom: Activists keep the fight alive

Antony Currie, Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nelson Peltz narrowly lost his acrimonious bid for a P&G board seat. Honeywell’s decision to spin off two small units was less than Dan Loeb lobbied for. These are temporary setbacks. Past experience and their financial firepower make shareholder activists a powerful force.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2yHa3UF

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

