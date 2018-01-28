FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Investors should cash in on First Solar's big gain: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investors should sell their First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) shares and pocket the big gain the solar panel maker’s stock has made in recent months, according to a report in Barron‘s.

First Solar stock has risen 54 percent since the end of September, when Barron’s published a story predicting U.S. tariffs on solar modules and cells, the publication said in a report in its Jan. 29 issue.

    U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law a 30 percent tariff on fully assembled imported solar panels as well as the cells of which they are made.

    U.S.-based First Solar is exempt from the tariff but has benefited from a surge in demand in recent months from utility customers who have wanted to fulfill their solar needs ahead of the tariff, Barron’s said.

    First Solar shares closed at $70.56 on Friday.

    Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

