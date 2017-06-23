FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tech, energy shares lift Wall Street
June 23, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 months ago

Tech, energy shares lift Wall Street

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York, U.S., June 23, 2017.Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Friday as gains in tech and energy stocks more than offset weakness in the financial sector, while a slide in Home Depot kept the Dow in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2.53 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,394.76, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.8 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,438.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 28.57 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,265.25.

For the week, the Dow added 0.05 percent, the S&P rose 0.21 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.84 percent.

Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

