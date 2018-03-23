FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Nike, Facebook lead Wall Street higher at the open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, helped by gains in Nike (NKE.N) and Facebook (FB.O), after steep losses a day earlier on fears of a global trade war after the United States slapped tariffs on Chinese imports.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.38 points, or 0.39 percent, to 24,050.27. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.43 points, or 0.281047 percent, to 2,651.12. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 11.61 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,178.28.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza
