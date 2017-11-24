S&P and Nasdaq hit records highs

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs at the open on Friday, a day after the Thanksgiving holiday, climbing with oil prices and with retail stocks in focus as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,554.51. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.53 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,601.61. The Nasdaq .IXIC added 9.19 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,876.55.