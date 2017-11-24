FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
November 24, 2017 / 12:23 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

S&P and Nasdaq hit records highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs at the open on Friday, a day after the Thanksgiving holiday, climbing with oil prices and with retail stocks in focus as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,554.51. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.53 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,601.61. The Nasdaq .IXIC added 9.19 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,876.55.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
