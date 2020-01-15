S&P, Dow open lower as banks weigh

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by banking shares after disappointing results from Goldman Sachs, while investors awaited the release of details of an initial U.S.-China trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.87 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 28,901.80. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.88 points, or 0.03%, at 3,282.27. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.43 points, or 0.03%, to 9,253.76 at the opening bell.