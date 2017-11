(Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record high at open on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks and ahead of a confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 23,632.21. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.03 points, or 0.193356 percent, to 2,606.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 12.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,890.85.