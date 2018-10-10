FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business News
October 10, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. stock index futures down as trading resumes

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were down slightly late Wednesday after they resumed trading for the overnight session.

S&P 500 e-mini futures EScv1 and Nasdaq futures NQcv1 were both down 0.1 percent.

During the regular session, the S&P 500 marked its biggest daily percentage fall since Feb. 8 - 3.3 percent - and Nasdaq registered its biggest fall since June 24, 2016 - 4.1 percent - as rising U.S. Treasury yields sent investors fleeing from risky assets.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish

