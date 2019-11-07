Business News
November 7, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 notched record closing highs on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, but a report raising fresh worries about the outlook for a deal limited the day’s gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 182.44 points, or 0.66%, to 27,675, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.42 points, or 0.27%, to 3,085.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 23.89 points, or 0.28%, to 8,434.52.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below