Wall St. hits another opening record as investors cheer China data

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened at another record high, as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 53.95 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 28,675.34. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.32 points, or 0.23%, at 3,247.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.08 points, or 0.30%, to 9,049.47 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva