Wall St. opens flat as trade optimism fades

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, following a record-setting rally in the previous session, as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks waned after Washington threatened tariffs on $4 billion worth of additional European goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.10 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 26,719.53.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.33 points, or 0.01%, at 2,964.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.51 points, or 0.06%, to 8,086.65 at the opening bell.