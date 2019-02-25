Wall St. opens higher after Trump delays tariff deadline

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, led by industrial and technology shares, fueled by hopes of a trade resolution between the United States and China after President Donald Trump said he would delay a hike in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.34 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 26,126.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.68 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,804.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 57.76 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,585.30 at the opening bell.