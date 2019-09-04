Wall St. opens higher as robust Chinese data eases growth concerns

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose broadly at the open on Wednesday as encouraging data from China allayed concerns of slowing global growth, with sentiment getting a boost on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong following the withdrawal of a controversial bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 183.97 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 26,301.99. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.40 points, or 0.63%, at 2,924.67. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 75.65 points, or 0.96%, to 7,949.81 at the opening bell.