Business News
October 4, 2019

Wall St. opens higher on modest job growth in September

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after data showed a moderate increase in job growth in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to a 50-year low, easing worries of a sharp slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 70.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 26,271.70.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.93 points, or 0.27%, at 2,918.56. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 36.17 points, or 0.46%, to 7,908.44 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

