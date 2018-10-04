Wall St. slips at open as bond yields climb

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, in a broad-based decline, after robust economic data and optimistic views from the Federal Reserve pushed government bond yields to multi-year highs, while curbing the appetite for stocks globally.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 44.31 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 26,784.08.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,919.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 31.75 points, or 0.40 percent, to 7,993.33 at the opening bell.