Wall St. slumps at open as coronavirus fears intensify

FILE PHOTO: A trader wears a face mask on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following traders testing positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York, U.S., March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 689.78 points, or 3.15%, at the open to 21,227.38. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 86.51 points, or 3.35%, at 2,498.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 240.60 points, or 3.12%, to 7,459.50 at the opening bell.