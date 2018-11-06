Wall Street opens flat as U.S. elections get underway

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. midterm elections that could shape the future of Donald Trump’s presidency and test his tax and trade policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.87 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,452.83. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.09 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,738.40. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,326.07 at the opening bell.