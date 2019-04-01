Wall Street opens higher on trade progress, China data

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, as a surprise recovery in China factory activity and further signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks helped extend last quarter’s upbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.42 points, or 0.56 percent, at the open to 26,075.10. The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.23 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,848.63. The Nasdaq Composite gained 70.92 points, or 0.92 percent, to 7,800.24 at the opening bell.