November 28, 2018 / 12:16 PM / in 5 minutes

Wall Street opens higher on trade truce hopes; Powell speech eyed

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China at the G20 Summit, and as investors looked forward to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 84.11 points, or 0.34 percent, at the open to 24,832.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,691.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.38 points, or 0.74 percent, to 7,135.08 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
