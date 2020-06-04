Business News
June 4, 2020 / 11:01 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as rally loses steam

FILE PHOTO: Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by hopes of an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.40 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 26,226.49. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.31 points, or 0.36%, at 3,111.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.26 points, or 0.34%, to 9,649.65 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

