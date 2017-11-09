FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House tax chairman proposes tweaks to tax-cut bill
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 7:13 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. House tax chairman proposes tweaks to tax-cut bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A proposed tax on $2.6 trillion in foreign profits held offshore by U.S. multinational corporations would be raised under an amendment offered on Thursday by the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives tax committee to his own tax-cut bill.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) speaks during a House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Republican Tax Reform legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Texas Republican Representative Kevin Brady called for raising the tax to 14 percent for cash and liquid assets and 7 percent for illiquid assets, up from his earlier proposal of 12 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The proposed increase would raise more federal revenue under the tax bill being offered by House Republicans, with Senate Republicans offering a separate bill.

Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
