FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House's Cohn says now sees more than 3 percent growth to pay for tax plan
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2017 / 12:29 PM / in 19 days

White House's Cohn says now sees more than 3 percent growth to pay for tax plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn speaks at 2017 Institute of International Finance (IIF) policy summit in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Gary Cohn on Thursday said the administration now expects U.S. economic growth to be “substantially” higher than 3 percent, saying the boost would pay for Republicans’ tax plan.

“We think we can pay for the entire tax cut through growth over the cycle,” Cohn told CNBC. “Our plan was based on a 3 percent GDP growth. We think we can now be substantially above 3 percent GDP growth,” citing the administration’s plans on deregulation and tax reform.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.