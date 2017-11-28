FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Senator Collins says talks on tax bill 'productive'
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 11:11 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Republican Senator Collins says talks on tax bill 'productive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins, who has demanded changes to a Republican tax bill, said she had “good discussions” with the White House and colleagues on the legislation and that “productive negotiations” continue.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) talks to reporters as she arrives for the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Many of these discussions have focused on my proposals to help middle-income families, including allowing a deduction for property taxes and helping to lower insurance premiums on the individual market to offset any increases that might result from repealing the individual mandate,” Collins said in a statement.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, who has expressed concerns about the bill’s effect on the deficit, said details about a provision of the legislation known as a “trigger,” which would raise taxes if expected economic growth does not materialize, will be unveiled on Thursday.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
