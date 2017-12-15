FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Senator Corker says he will support tax bill
#Business News
December 15, 2017 / 8:37 PM / a day ago

Republican Senator Corker says he will support tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Bob Corker, a staunch fiscal hawk who has been a critic of emerging tax legislation, said on Friday he will support the sweeping tax overhaul that Republicans hope to approve next week.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) departs after a nomination vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I have decided to support the tax reform package we will vote on next week,” Corker, who had expressed concerned about the bill’s impact on the federal deficit, said in a statement released on Twitter.

The details of the legislation are expected to be released later on Friday, with votes expected in the Senate and House of Representatives next Tuesday.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Leslie Adler

