U.S. tax plan seen a temporary economic boost, but a debt burden: Fitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday a version of Republican House tax plan would pass the Congress, but it would result in only a short-lived boost for the U.S. economy and add significantly to the federal debt burden.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds sample tax forms as he promotes a newly unveiled Republican tax plan with House Republican leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The main short-term risk to United States’ AAA-rating from Fitch would be a failure to raise the debt ceiling by the first quarter of 2018 when the Treasury Department’s scope for extraordinary measures is expected to be exhausted, the rating agency said.