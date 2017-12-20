FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany: Good news that final U.S. tax plan does not include excise tax
Sections
Featured
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 20, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 5 days ago

Germany: Good news that final U.S. tax plan does not include excise tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday it was a good sign that a proposed U.S. excise tax on certain imports, which critics described as clearly protectionist, had not been included in the final U.S. tax legislation.

“For us it’s good news that it looks like the excise tax is not part (of the final U.S. tax legislation) anymore,” Economy Ministry spokeswoman Tanja Alemany said during a regular government news conference in Berlin.

A Finance Ministry spokesman said the German government would analyse the final tax bill closely and look into possible spillover effects, which might result from slashed U.S. corporate tax, on German companies.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives was on Wednesday expected to give final approval to a sweeping tax bill and send it to President Donald Trump to sign into law, sealing his first major legislative victory in office.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.