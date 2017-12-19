FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House will likely need to vote again on tax bill: Republican leader
#Business News
December 19, 2017 / 9:58 PM / in a day

House will likely need to vote again on tax bill: Republican leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday the House would likely need to vote again on tax legislation on Wednesday morning given that Democrats in the Senate were likely to prevail on a procedural objection.

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at a news conference at the Republican National Committee Building in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy advised House lawmakers that Senate Democrats were likely to object that the legislation fails to comply with the so-called Byrd rule and were likely to be upheld, necessitating a second House vote.

“As such, members are further advised that an additional procedural vote on the Motion to Concur is expected tomorrow morning, which will clear the bill for President Trump’s signature,” McCarthy said in a notice to House lawmakers.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
