Republican Sen. Johnson may vote against tax bill in committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Monday he would vote against a Republican tax bill in the Budget Committee on Tuesday unless his concerns about the legislation are resolved, according to his office.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

”If we develop a fix prior to committee, I’ll probably support it but if we don’t, I’ll vote against it,” Johnson’s office said he told reporters in his home state of Wisconsin. Johnson has said the bill unfairly benefits corporations more than other types of businesses.