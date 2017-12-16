FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican U.S. tax bill retains some municipal exemptions
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 16, 2017 / 1:07 AM / in 4 days

Republican U.S. tax bill retains some municipal exemptions

Robin Respaut

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The final Republican tax bill released on Friday keeps a tax break for municipal bonds used to finance hospitals, affordable housing and other projects but eliminates a way issuers can take advantage of low interest rates. 

The final draft of the bill preserves tax-free private activity bonds and tax-exempt stadium bonds, according to the Government Finance Officers Association.

Friday’s bill would end advance refunding bonds in the $3.8 trillion municipal bond market. States, cities, schools and most issuers use these to refund existing debt on a tax-free basis beyond 90 days of its call date. Current refundings, which are done within the 90 days, would continue to be tax-exempt. 

The National Association of Bond Lawyers said it was pleased that private activity bonds were preserved in the final bill. “However, the immediate loss of advance refundings is a disappointment,” President Sandy MacLennan said in a statement.

Provisions in the House and Senate tax bills that sought to end certain municipal issuance in order to raise money for the U.S. government sparked a torrent of issuance starting in late November.

This week, the municipal bond market supply topped $20 billion for a second straight week as issuers scrambled to sell debt ahead of potential federal tax changes. An estimated $22.88 billion was expected to be sold, more than three times the average weekly muni issuance between 1990 and the end of November.

Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.