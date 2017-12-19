Senate parliamentarian rules against tax bill provisions: Sanders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has ruled against three provision of the Republican tax bill, forcing the House of Representatives to hold a second vote on the legislation, Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts at news conference following the weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Sanders, an independent on the Senate Budget Committee, said the ruling could mean that provisions related to educational savings accounts for home schooling and private university endowments could be struck from the measure unless 60 members of the Senate vote to uphold them.