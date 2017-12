WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Marco Rubio will support a compromise tax bill when it comes up for a vote next week in Congress, CNBC reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO - Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waits to speak in support of Kirstjen Nielsen's nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during a hearing by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The Florida lawmaker earlier on Friday repeated his concerns that an expansion of child tax credits in the bill was too little to win his support, keeping a cloud over prospects for the legislation’s passage.