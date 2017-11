WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Senate Republicans would unveil their tax reform proposal on Friday.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C), flanked by Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Senator John Thune (R-SD) and Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), speaks to reporters after the weekly Republican party caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

McConnell also told reporters that Republican Senator Rand Paul, who was injured in a confrontation with a neighbor at his Kentucky home on Sunday, would return to Congress next week.