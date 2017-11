WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday threw his support behind including a repeal of the Obamacare mandate for individual health insurance in the Senate’s tax reform bill.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“We’re optimistic that inserting the individual mandate repeal would be helpful and that’s obviously the view of the Senate Finance Committee Republicans as well,” McConnell told reporters.