Senate panel votes to advance tax bill
#Business News
November 28, 2017 / 8:36 PM / Updated a day ago

Senate panel votes to advance tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Budget Committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to send a Republican tax bill to the full Senate for a vote.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Mike Enzi (R-WY) arrives for a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The 12-to-11 vote “moves us one step closer to a simpler, fairer, and more transparent tax system,” Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi said in a statement.

The full Senate is expected to begin debating the tax bill and vote on it sometime this week. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has already passed its version of a package of tax cuts.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
