House panel to probe competition in digital markets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee said on Monday it had started a bipartisan investigation into competition in digital markets.

“A small number of dominant, unregulated platforms have extraordinary power over commerce, communication, and information online,” the panel said in a statement that did not name any companies.

Separately, the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department are gearing up to investigate the market power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet’s Google, sources told Reuters on Monday.