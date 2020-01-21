UK wants 'appropriate global solution' on digital tax: PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants a global solution on taxing digital firms, and is fully engaged in international discussions to find one, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday, responding to comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin has warned that Italy and Britain will face U.S. tariffs if they proceed with a tax on digital companies like Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O).